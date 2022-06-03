$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMBGet Rating) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.31. Williams Companies posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Williams Companies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3,402.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB opened at $37.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. Williams Companies has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Earnings History and Estimates for Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

