$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.31. Williams Companies posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Williams Companies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3,402.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB opened at $37.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. Williams Companies has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

