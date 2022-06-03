$0.43 EPS Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.44. First Community posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.21 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Community by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of First Community by 7.3% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCCO stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $140.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.66. First Community has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

