-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.36). Invacare posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invacare will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.26). Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $200.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.34 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew E. Monaghan acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,870 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invacare by 18.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invacare by 1,297.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,912 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Invacare by 51.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invacare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

