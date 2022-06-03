-$0.45 EPS Expected for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) to announce ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 164.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enlivex Therapeutics.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Enlivex Therapeutics from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $94.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.10. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.