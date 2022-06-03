-$0.45 EPS Expected for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) to announce ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 164.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enlivex Therapeutics.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ ENLV opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $94.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.10. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $13.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
