$0.46 EPS Expected for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nuvei.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $211.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nuvei from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

NVEI stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.29. 274,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

