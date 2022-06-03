$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Heska reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.30). Heska had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSKA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

Heska stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. Heska has a 52-week low of $82.92 and a 52-week high of $275.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.35 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.43 and a 200-day moving average of $140.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Heska by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska by 1,944.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Heska during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heska during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

