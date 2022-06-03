$0.48 EPS Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.54. VICI Properties also posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 36.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 74.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period.

About VICI Properties (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.