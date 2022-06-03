$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Astec Industries reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.56 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after buying an additional 178,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,387,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,679,000 after buying an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after buying an additional 28,651 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 977,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,053,000 after buying an additional 31,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,588,000 after buying an additional 61,215 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $47.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

