-$0.72 EPS Expected for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($0.73). Eledon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,794. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

