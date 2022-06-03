$0.79 EPS Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.84. Leslie’s posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LESL. Zacks Investment Research raised Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 28,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,887. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

