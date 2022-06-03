$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) to announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.92. Washington Trust Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on WASH. Piper Sandler lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 33,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $60.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

