$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.96. Lakeland Financial also posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $73,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,675 shares of company stock valued at $219,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 29.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKFN opened at $72.37 on Friday. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $85.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

