$0.98 EPS Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.03. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

United Natural Foods stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.52. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.