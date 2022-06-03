$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings. Cabot posted sales of $917.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $4.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 37.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Cabot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cabot by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CBT opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.47. Cabot has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $78.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.78%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

