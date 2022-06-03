$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) will post $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Methanex posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year sales of $4.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $58.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $52.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Methanex during the third quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Methanex by 64.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

