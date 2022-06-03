$1.19 EPS Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) to post $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.20. Masimo reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Masimo by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo stock opened at $142.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21.

About Masimo (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.