$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. GameStop posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $6.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.63). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday.

In other GameStop news, Director Ryan Cohen acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.76 per share, with a total value of $10,176,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 46.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at about $3,316,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at about $11,405,000. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GME opened at $134.00 on Friday. GameStop has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $344.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.72 and a 200-day moving average of $134.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of -1.07.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

