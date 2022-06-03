$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) to report $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year sales of $5.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NYSE AXL opened at $8.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.