$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) to announce $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $6.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $94.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 21,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $1,919,610.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,128 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,683 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 125.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Ameren by 0.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

