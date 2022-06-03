$1.54 Million in Sales Expected for Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) will post $1.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $2.05 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year sales of $4.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 million to $4.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.91 million, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $24.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Field Trip Health.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Field Trip Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Field Trip Health by 2,422.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRP opened at $0.90 on Friday. Field Trip Health has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.41.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

