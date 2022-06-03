$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) will post $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $7.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Avangrid by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth $42,000. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $47.59 on Friday. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

