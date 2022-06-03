$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $8.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $9.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $9.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on WEC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $792,768. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC stock opened at $104.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.72. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

