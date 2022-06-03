$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.74. FTI Consulting posted earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $8.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share.

FCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth $53,172,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth $52,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $47,236,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,437,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,604,000 after acquiring an additional 299,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $40,211,000.

FCN stock opened at $169.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.40. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $131.50 and a twelve month high of $170.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

