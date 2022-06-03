$105.04 Million in Sales Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $105.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.21 million. Navigator reported sales of $68.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $419.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $415.23 million to $424.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $430.42 million, with estimates ranging from $429.77 million to $431.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navigator in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navigator currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE:NVGS opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. Navigator has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 25.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Navigator by 14.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Navigator by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,045,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Navigator by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

