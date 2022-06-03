$118.88 Million in Sales Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) will report sales of $118.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.75 million and the highest is $119.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $104.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $483.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.23 million to $485.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $549.05 million, with estimates ranging from $546.79 million to $551.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after buying an additional 54,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,277,000 after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $84.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.05. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $63.28 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

