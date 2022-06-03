$13.22 Million in Sales Expected for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) will post sales of $13.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.62 million to $17.50 million. Kymera Therapeutics reported sales of $18.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $79.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.62 million to $113.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $90.85 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $189.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,036,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,516,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 224,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 384,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,250. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.73. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.32.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

