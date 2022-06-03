$15.09 Million in Sales Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) will report sales of $15.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.80 million and the lowest is $12.07 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $30.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $109.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.60 million to $122.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $100.98 million, with estimates ranging from $86.70 million to $115.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.28). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 303.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGNX. Guggenheim lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Shares of MGNX opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.17. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

