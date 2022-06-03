$151.65 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) to report $151.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.90 million and the highest is $155.00 million. Universal Display reported sales of $129.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $640.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.50 million to $643.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $742.78 million, with estimates ranging from $724.44 million to $750.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.88.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $129.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $237.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,102,000 after purchasing an additional 128,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,139,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 42.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

