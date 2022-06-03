17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th. 17 Education & Technology Group has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 119.59% and a negative net margin of 65.59%. The company had revenue of $85.14 million during the quarter.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

NYSE:YQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,675. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $105.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 868.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 702,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 11,022.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 44,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 17 Education & Technology Group (Get Rating)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.