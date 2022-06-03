17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th. 17 Education & Technology Group has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.
17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 119.59% and a negative net margin of 65.59%. The company had revenue of $85.14 million during the quarter.
NYSE:YQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,675. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $105.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 868.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 702,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 11,022.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 44,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About 17 Education & Technology Group (Get Rating)
17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.
