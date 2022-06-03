$18.00 Million in Sales Expected for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $18.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.30 million to $18.70 million. AFC Gamma posted sales of $8.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year sales of $81.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $83.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $119.72 million, with estimates ranging from $91.15 million to $141.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AFC Gamma.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 57.13% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on AFCG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In related news, CFO Brett Kaufman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 21,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $334,691.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,363,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,146,191.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 25,183 shares of company stock valued at $401,671. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. AFC Gamma has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

About AFC Gamma (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFC Gamma (AFCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.