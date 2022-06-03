$195.57 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) will report sales of $195.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $153.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $798.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $781.34 million to $807.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $978.05 million, with estimates ranging from $958.32 million to $997.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KNSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Shares of KNSL opened at $226.01 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $156.27 and a 52-week high of $245.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $67,196,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $65,436,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,527 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

