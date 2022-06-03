$2.31 EPS Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) will announce $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.38. MKS Instruments reported earnings per share of $3.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $10.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in MKS Instruments by 30.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,214,000 after buying an additional 38,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,944,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI stock opened at $125.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.28. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $186.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

