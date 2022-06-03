$240.87 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $240.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.00 million and the lowest is $240.73 million. Liberty Broadband reported sales of $242.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full year sales of $965.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $958.69 million to $972.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $974.70 million, with estimates ranging from $964.00 million to $985.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liberty Broadband.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBRDK. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.40.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $124.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.78 and a 200 day moving average of $142.63. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $194.05.

In other news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

