$246.45 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) to post $246.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.00 million and the lowest is $242.00 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $257.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $990.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $967.20 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $964.90 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.
NYSE:OHI opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 143.32%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 372,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 79,123 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 60.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.
About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.