$246.45 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) to post $246.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.00 million and the lowest is $242.00 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $257.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $990.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $967.20 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $964.90 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

OHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

NYSE:OHI opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 143.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 372,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 79,123 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 60.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

