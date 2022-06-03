$260.52 Million in Sales Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) will post $260.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $272.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $424.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

VOYA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $67.82 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average is $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,430,000 after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Voya Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

