$272.45 Million in Sales Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) will post $272.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.00 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $360.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

NYSE MC opened at $47.53 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.