$28.65 Million in Sales Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $28.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.30 million and the highest is $29.00 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $57.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $162.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.41 million to $165.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $233.88 million, with estimates ranging from $194.92 million to $272.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 800,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,977,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after buying an additional 60,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 117,105 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,448,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 141,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PRTK stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $11.24.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
