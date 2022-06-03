2824 (PM.V) (CVE:PM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

2824 (PM.V) (CVE:PM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

2824 has a 1 year low of C$79.71 and a 1 year high of C$13.99.

Get 2824 (PM.V) alerts:

2824 (PM.V) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prism Medical Ltd. is a provider of durable medical equipment and services used to the mobility challenged individuals. The Company’s business units include Prism Medical Canada and Prism Medical United States. The Company’s products are marketed under the brand names of Prism Medical, Ergosafe, Waverley Glen and Nightingale in the home care, acute care and long-term care markets in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 2824 (PM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2824 (PM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.