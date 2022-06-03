2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $255.39 Million

Analysts predict that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) will report sales of $255.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.80 million. 2U posted sales of $237.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWOU. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in 2U by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in 2U by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in 2U by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in 2U by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in 2U by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

TWOU stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. 2U has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $748.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

