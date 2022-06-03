$3.17 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) will announce $3.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $5.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $13.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $13.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.78 billion to $14.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

NYSE:XPO opened at $55.62 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.93.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 124.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

