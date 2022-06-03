$33.67 Million in Sales Expected for LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) to post sales of $33.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.25 million and the highest is $34.00 million. LiveVox posted sales of $28.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year sales of $141.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.23 million to $141.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $170.30 million, with estimates ranging from $167.96 million to $174.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.91 million. LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 90.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LVOX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveVox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of LVOX opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.41. LiveVox has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVOX. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. grew its position in LiveVox by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 72,052,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in LiveVox by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 854,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 363,872 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in LiveVox by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 620,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 441,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in LiveVox by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LiveVox by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 439,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account.

