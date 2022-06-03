360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.91. 493,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,753. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60.
360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.39. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 38.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.35.
About 360 DigiTech (Get Rating)
360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
