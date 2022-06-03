360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.91. 493,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,753. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.39. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 38.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,096.1% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.35.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

