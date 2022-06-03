$366.35 Million in Sales Expected for Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $366.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $366.94 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $325.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.04 million.

UP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 31.2% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

UP stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

