$393.00 Million in Sales Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) to report sales of $393.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $401.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $382.80 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $204.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 124,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,117.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark G. Sander bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 387,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,604.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

ONB stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

