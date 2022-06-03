3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $149.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.80 million to $154.27 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $162.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $598.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $591.20 million to $602.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $652.51 million, with estimates ranging from $649.11 million to $655.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. StockNews.com cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 10,141 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $106,480.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,159. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $74,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock worth $248,804. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDD opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $41.48.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

