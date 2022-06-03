$4.10 Billion in Sales Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.14 billion. Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $16.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.52 billion to $17.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 70,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

