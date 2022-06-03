$431.41 Million in Sales Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) will post sales of $431.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $435.71 million and the lowest is $427.10 million. ICF International posted sales of $392.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ICFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ICF International by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 67.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $103.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

About ICF International (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.