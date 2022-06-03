$460.06 Million in Sales Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) will announce $460.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $455.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $462.69 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $464.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CoreCivic.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.34 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.49%. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,404,000 after buying an additional 1,084,934 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth about $10,889,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,963,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 900,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth about $5,163,000. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.