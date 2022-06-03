$5.91 Billion in Sales Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) to report $5.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.99 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $24.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.87 billion to $25.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.65 billion to $29.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

