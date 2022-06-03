$513.30 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) to announce sales of $513.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $506.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $520.60 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $498.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $446.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.05 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

OII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $12.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 2.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at $438,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at $1,106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at $954,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

